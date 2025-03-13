Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Decreases By 79.2%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Proximus Trading Up 3.8 %

BGAOY opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Proximus has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

