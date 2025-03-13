PFG Advisors Has $1.54 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.17% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $882.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $81.49.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

