PGGM Investments Has $137.34 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,342 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.96% of UDR worth $137,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 862.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,172 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 8,460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after buying an additional 1,976,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UDR by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after buying an additional 1,471,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $22,662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.90, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.