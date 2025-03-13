PGGM Investments Has $137.34 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,342 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.96% of UDR worth $137,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 862.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,172 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 8,460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after buying an additional 1,976,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UDR by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,923,000 after buying an additional 1,471,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $22,662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.90, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

