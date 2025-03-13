Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eaton Q1 Earnings

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Eaton in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.20.

Eaton stock opened at $292.13 on Thursday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

