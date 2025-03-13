Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.13% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.