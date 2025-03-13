VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC Takes $271,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. McDonald’s comprises about 0.2% of VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.4 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $299.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.76 and its 200 day moving average is $296.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

