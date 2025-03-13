Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $227,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,386.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,621,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,884 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,969,000 after purchasing an additional 155,008 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 278,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

