Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,191 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 2.72% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $35,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 105,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 4.3 %

JBGS stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

