Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,447 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $36,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

