CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 2.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $347.32 and last traded at $339.12. Approximately 1,840,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,008,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.2 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

