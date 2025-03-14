King Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.