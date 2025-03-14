King Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $136.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
