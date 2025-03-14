Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases By 938.8%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 938.8% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Brambles Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Brambles stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.
Brambles Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3853 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.37.
About Brambles
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.