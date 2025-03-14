AlphaQuest LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $85.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.98 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

