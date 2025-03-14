Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 358.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after buying an additional 5,034,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,457,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,721,000 after buying an additional 4,919,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,308,000 after buying an additional 4,579,622 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,627,000 after buying an additional 4,512,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,342,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,493,000 after buying an additional 4,201,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $892,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,553.84. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

