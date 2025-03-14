Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after buying an additional 3,783,802 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after buying an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,241,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after buying an additional 1,687,886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $171.35 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $888.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

