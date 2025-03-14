Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $35,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

