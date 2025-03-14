Atala Financial Inc Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 18,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $360.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

