Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that primarily conduct business online, facilitating the buying and selling of goods and services through digital platforms. These stocks are often associated with rapid growth potential and market volatility, as they reflect consumer trends shifting from traditional brick-and-mortar shopping to digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $87.78. 17,278,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,749,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $705.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded down $23.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $992.83. The company had a trading volume of 219,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,730. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,053.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,076.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

