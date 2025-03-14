Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,390 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,458,000 after acquiring an additional 350,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after buying an additional 393,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.