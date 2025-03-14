81,532 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 81,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

