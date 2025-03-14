Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $275.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $198.94 and a 1 year high of $276.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.