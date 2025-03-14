Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.12), with a volume of 55102355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 EPS for the current year.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

