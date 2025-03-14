Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 43778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Manchester United Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 44.76% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 452,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

