BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,670,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,192,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 278,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 167,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.