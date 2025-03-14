King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $164.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average is $170.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at $196,263,808.16. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

