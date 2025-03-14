Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $203.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

