Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) CEO Sells $929,400.00 in Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 7,500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $929,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,145.84. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of CLMB opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

