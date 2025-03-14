Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 1,644.4% in February

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 1,644.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

