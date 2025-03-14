Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 1,644.4% in February

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 1,644.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.