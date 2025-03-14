Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 446,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 149,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
