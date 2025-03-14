Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:QVAL)

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0991 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QVAL opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $47.88.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

