American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 99317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 131.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

