Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Short Interest Up 161.8% in February

Mar 14th, 2025

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

DJTWW traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. Trump Media & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

