SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 20.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shot up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.37 ($0.10). 27,241,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 619% from the average session volume of 3,788,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

SolGold Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.01. The company has a market cap of £285.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

