Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 36057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Helios Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

