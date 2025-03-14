NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 492816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VYX

NCR Voyix Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,084,000 after purchasing an additional 956,177 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787,032 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 7,171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,311,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,157,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,124,000 after purchasing an additional 596,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,749,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,023,000 after purchasing an additional 152,525 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.