Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 81,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 253,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,454,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 583,991 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $9,812,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after buying an additional 188,268 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $5,246,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $4,813,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

