Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Increases By 233.3%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 25,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

