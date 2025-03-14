Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the February 13th total of 186,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Eterna Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eterna Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) by 1,159.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,875 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 4.76% of Eterna Therapeutics worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ERNA traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.26. 176,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,049,398. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.47. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

