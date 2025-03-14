Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $567,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 39.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

