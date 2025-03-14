HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

