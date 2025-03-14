Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 122 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG opened at $1,328.90 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,163.82 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,324.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,327.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,594 shares of company stock worth $164,002,398. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

