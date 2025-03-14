HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

