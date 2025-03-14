Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $167.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%.

Berry Trading Down 11.5 %

Berry stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Berry has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

