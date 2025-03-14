Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,662,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 196,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $130,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SU opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.