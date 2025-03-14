Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $151.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

