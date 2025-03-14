CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

CRH Trading Down 3.8 %

CRH Increases Dividend

NYSE CRH opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

