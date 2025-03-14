First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.85 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

