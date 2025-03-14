Matthew Rubinger Sells 8,133 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $29,278.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,708. This represents a 23.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.96.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIBS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 440,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 199,951 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 707,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

