Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 187.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $354,933,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Illumina by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after buying an additional 625,245 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

