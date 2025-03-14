Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

